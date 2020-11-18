Top brass at California medical group joined Newsom at party

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two top officials at the California Medical Association attended a birthday party alongside Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month as the state was seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases.
CMA spokesman Anthony York says Dustin Corcoran, the group’s chief executive, and Janus Norman, a senior vice president, were at the Nov. 6 dinner.
It was held at the upscale French Laundry restaurant in wine country to celebrate the 50th birthday of Newsom’s friend and lobbyist Jason Kinney.
Newsom has apologized for attending and said he made a bad mistake. California guidelines urge people to gather in groups of three separate households or less.
COVID-19 resource links:
