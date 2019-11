SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The holiday travel season is now in full swing with Friday, Nov. 22 dubbed as the busiest holiday travel day at San Francisco International Airport.

Airport officials said the Sunday after Thanksgiving is the second busiest travel day at SFO.

Holiday travel season at SFO officially ends on Jan 2, 2020.

