SAN DIEGO — Spring is when flowers bloom, but for fish enthusiasts, the new season means grunion are here.

Although there are only two days left in the spring grunion run, which started in early March this year, there are still more opportunities come summer, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

So what is a grunion run exactly? It’s when the California grunion, a silvery fish typically found along the coast of Southern California and northern Baja California, wash ashore to lay their eggs in the wet sand of the beach, DFW states on its website.

The sightings are expected to start back up again in the beginning of July until late August, the state wildlife’s grunion runs schedule shows. It occurs during the nights’ high tides fall following the full and new moons.

Those planning to attend can either watch the grunion or catch the fish with only their hands, per DFW regulations. There is a possession limit of 30 grunion per person and the fish may not be handled or distributed in any way during the closed season (April 1 through June 30).

However, in order to take the grunion, you have to be 16 years or older with a recreational fishing license, the rules state. An Ocean Enhancement Validation is required for anyone located south of Point Arguello.

“Unfortunately, grunion populations have declined over the past decade,” DFW said. “The new regulations were enacted to protect the existing population of grunion while allowing for a sustainable and satisfying recreational experience. Providing greater protection for the remaining grunion population will benefit Californians by helping to promote a sustainable fishery.”