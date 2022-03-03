FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s Attorney General is taking part in a nationwide investigation into TikTok for allegedly putting children’s mental health at risk – and TikTok is welcoming the AG’s examination.

TikTok as a platform has come under scrutiny over the past year following a number of trends that started on the app and spread throughout the country. In September, the “Devious Lick” challenge resulted in a spate of vandalism across local schools.

In a three-day span last year, the Fresno County-based Coalinga-Huron School District was forced to replace more than 40 soap dispensers that were stolen from school bathrooms as part of the “Devious Lick” challenge. Other items taken from campuses included toilet paper dispensers and hygiene product dispensers with the products inside being thrown around the room. The eventual cost of the damage was close to $20,000.

Other school districts also made parents aware of the issue after similar incidents were reported there.

According to a statement issued this week, AG Rob Bonta says we know social media is taking a “devastating toll” on the mental health of California’s children and wants to know if the companies themselves are aware of what they are allegedly doing.

“Our children are growing up in the age of social media and many feel like they need to measure up to the filtered versions of reality that they see on their screens,” said Bonta.

In addition to what is viewed on TikTok, the AG’s office wants to find out what the company does to draw more young people onto its platform and keep them there.

In a statement, TikTok officials say they, “care deeply about building an experience that helps to protect and support the well-being of our community, and appreciate that the state attorneys general are focusing on the safety of younger users. We look forward to providing information on the many safety and privacy protections we have for teens.”

The investigation into TikTok is being led by attorney generals from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont.