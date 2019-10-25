Tick Fire prompts closure of 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita; commuters face traffic nightmare

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — The wind-driven Tick Fire prompted officials to close the 14 Freeway to commuters headed out of or into the Antelope Valley early Friday morning.

The freeway was closed northbound and southbound between Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita and Agua Dulce Canyon Road after flames jumped the roadway about 2:30 a.m.

Video from the Sand Canyon area showed embers blowing from one side of the freeway and landing in the brush on the other side, sparking new fires around 3 a.m.

Vehicles headed southbound out of the Antelope Valley were being taken off at Escondido Canyon Road and Agua Dulce Canyon Road.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed miles of backup already being caused by 5 a.m.

The Sierra Highway alternate was also closed between Davenport and Golden Valley, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Commuters trying to get out of the Antelope Valley do have the option of heading northbound on the 14 Freeway and then taking Highway 138 eastbound to the southbound 5 Freeway.

The route is several miles longer but will avoid the fire zone and the backup.

There was no word on how long the 14 Freeway would remain closed.

New evacuation orders were put in place Friday morning for the Sand Canyon area from the 14 Freeway to Placerita Canyon Road.

You can view road conditions from Caltrans at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

