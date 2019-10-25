4,300-acre Tick Fire in Santa Clarita area destroys 6 structures, threatens 15,000 others; state of emergency declared

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A state of emergency has been declared as the Tick Fire continued to rage out of control Friday, destroying homes and threatening thousands more after jumping the 14 Freeway in the Sand Canyon area of Santa Clarita.

As of 9:30 a.m., the fire has burned 4,300 acres, nearly 7 square miles, and is just 5% contained, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Approximately 600 firefighters have been assigned to the blaze.

Sand Canyon has been evacuated from the 14 Freeway to Placerita Canyon Road, while the Fair Oaks area remains under voluntary orders, according to the city’s emergency website.

Amid the firefight, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for L.A. County.

In announcing the emergency proclamation, Newsom said the state has secured federal assistance that ensures the county has enough resources to fight the blaze.

The Fire Management Assistance Grants will help enable local, state and tribal agencies to recoup eligible costs, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

The Tick Fire erupted about 1:24 p.m. Thursday in the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road in Agua Dulce and quickly spread to neighboring Santa Clarita.

Homes Lost, Thousands of Structures Threatened

The Tick Fire destroyed at least six structures, but that figure will increase once teams are able to fully inspect the area, according to officials.

“We know that number is going to rise today as we have our damage assessment teams out,” L.A. County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby said.

More than 15,000 structures remain threatened, he added.

The Tick Fire flared up early Friday morning, resulting in more homes catching fire.

One home was engulfed in flames about 4 a.m. in the 29500 Arches Lane, video from the scene showed. Gusty winds were blowing embers sideways and threatening other homes in the tightly packed neighborhood.

Smoke appeared to be coming from the attic space of another home near the burning structure.

As the sun rose, Sky5 video discovered several more burned homes in the Canyon Country area.

Mandatory evacuations in place

More than 40,000 residents remain under evacuation orders as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.

“This is the largest evacuation we’ve had in Santa Clarita, over 50,000 last night. It could be more,” said L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

Evacuations were in place for about 40,000 people, according to fire officials. The following areas are under mandatory orders.

South of the 14 Freeway, west of Agua Dulce

North of Placerita Canyon

Both sides of Sand Canyon Road

Residents will be allowed to return home once it’s safe to do so, the fire chief said.

Shelters are available to evacuees at College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated.

Another evacuation center opened Friday at West Ranch High School at 26255 Valencia Blvd.

Residents with small animals were being directed to Castaic Animal Care Center at 31044 North Charlie Canyon Road, or any L.A. County Animal Shelter.

Large animals can be brought to the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds located at 2551 W. Avenue H in Lancaster.

Pierce College in Woodland Hills is also accepting large animals again, L.A. County Animal Care and Control said Friday. The address is 6201 Winnetka Ave.

Santa Clarita is posting public safety updates on its emergency website.

Road Closures

The 14 Freeway has been closed since Thursday night, even before flames eventually jumped to the other side early Friday.

A SigAlert was issued about 2:30 a.m. for the closure of all lanes between Golden Valley and Escondido Canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Motorists are encouraged to use the following roads and highways during the closure:

Interstate 5

California State Route 138

San Francisquito Canyon Road

Residents should avoid Bouquet Canyon Road.

It was not immediately known when the 14 Freeway would reopen.

CHP has also closed the following roads:

Southbound Sierra Highway at San Canyon

Westbound Vasquez Canyon at Sierra Highway

Southbound Sierra Highway at Davenport

Eastbound Vasquez Canyon at Bouquet Canyon

Eastbound Placerita Canyon east of the 14 Freeway

Southbound Sierra Highway at Sand Canyon

Westbound Vasquez Canyon at Sierra Highway

Sand Canyon at Soledad Canyon

Soledad Canyon at Agua Dulce Canyon

Northbound Sand Canyon at Placerita Canyon

School closures

Several school districts have canceled classes due to poor air quality Friday. The following schools have asked students to stay home until further notice:

William S. Hart Union High School District

Saugus Union School District

Castaic Union School District

Sulphur Spring Union School District

Newhall School District

Both campuses at College of the Canyons

All charter schools in the area

Los Angeles Unified School Districts schools within the San Fernando Valley

Fillmore Unified School District

Mupu School District

Critical fire weather

Firefighters have faced challenging weather conditions in trying to contain the blaze, with significant, erratic winds blowing up to 60 mph at the ridge tops and 40 mph at the basin, Osby.

The Santa Clarita area is under a red flag warning as strong, Santa Ana continue to blow Friday.

Gusts of 45 to 55 mph were expected to continue in the Tick Fire area through Friday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Winds are currently blowing from the northeast, but are expected to change directions into the weekend, according to Osby.

A combination of high temperatures and low humidity will add to the firefighting challenges during the day.

Crews will work to increase containment lines ahead of the shift, which could send flames in another direction.

“This morning, we have a significant amount of aircraft and retardant reinforcing the containment lines,” said L.A. County Fire Battalion Chief Mike Inman, who is the operations section chief for the Tick Fire. “We’re confident with the weather we can put a dent in this.”

No injuries connected to the fire have been reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

