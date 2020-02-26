Thousands of tulips available for free as San Francisco’s annual tulip garden returns for spring

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s that time of year for tulip lovers in the Bay Area – rejoice!

San Francisco’s annual tulip garden featuring more than 100,000 tulips will be popping up at Union Square on Saturday, March 7.

From 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. you can visit the tulip garden for free and you’re invited to pick your own bunch of tulips to welcome the spring season.

It’s all made possible thanks to Dutch flower bulb trader Royal Anthos, iBulb.org and the Consulate of General of San Francisco, who are transporting the tulips to the tourist center. 

The tulips were planted in America and produced from Dutch flower bulbs. 

According to the American Tulip Day website, America is the biggest export market for Dutch-grown tulip bulbs — about a half billion of them each year! 

Remember that tulips are first-come, first-serve, so get there early to get the best pick!

