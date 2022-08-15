Patrons sit at a bar with a dog in Grand Central Market on March 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Americans love their pets. In California, it’s not unusual to see dogs chasing each other at the beach, a dog in a shopping cart or a couple enjoying a restaurant on an outdoor patio with their loyal pup by their side.

But frankly, in some cities, it’s just easier to enjoy time with your pet thanks to more dog-friendly environments and animal-focused amenities.

So if you’re a dog lover and you’re looking for the best city for you and your best friend, you might want to make sure you find a place that is considered to be “dog-friendly.”

But what exactly makes a city dog-friendly? There’s no perfect answer, but according to SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information, there are a few ways to figure out which cities might be best (and worst) for you and your furry friend.

SmartAsset looked at dozens of cities and analyzed a few factors, including the total number of dog parks, dog-friendly restaurants, concentration of pet stores and veterinarians, and walkability — because your pooch needs exercise.

Cities were evaluated, population was taken into consideration and then they were ranked by a cumulative score. In California, only one city made the top 10.

Here are the 10 most dog-friendly cities in America, according to SmartAsset.

Rank City Dog Parks1 Dog-Friendly Restaurants Dog-Friendly Shopping Centers Pet Stores and Vet Offices2 1 St. Petersburg, FL 2.3 134 18 84.5 2 Tucson, AZ 1.8 253 4 89.2 3 Tampa, FL 4.9 242 4 62.5 4 Portland, OR 5.8 412 3 94.2 5 Madison, WI 4.1 76 15 104.6 6 Las Vegas, NV 3.8 223 3 57.4 7 Arlington, VA 3.9 122 14 51.5 8 Minneapolis, MN 1.6 196 5 55.5 9 San Francisco, CA 4.5 202 4 34.9 10 St. Louis, MO 2.3 157 6 38.2 Ranking/Data by SmartAsset

St. Petersburg, Florida took home the top spot thanks to a large number of dog-friendly shopping centers and lots of pet stores and veterinary offices. There are two dog-friendly beaches in St. Petersburg and many more nearby, according to BringFido.com.

San Francisco was the highest ranking California city, boosted by a healthy amount of dog parks per 100,000 residents and plenty of dog-friendly restaurants.

If you’re looking for a place to live and the comfort of your dog is near the top of your list, you should beware of cities that just aren’t up to snuff — or, in this case, sniff.

