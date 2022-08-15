It’s no secret that Americans love their pets. In California, it’s not unusual to see dogs chasing each other at the beach, a dog in a shopping cart or a couple enjoying a restaurant on an outdoor patio with their loyal pup by their side.
But frankly, in some cities, it’s just easier to enjoy time with your pet thanks to more dog-friendly environments and animal-focused amenities.
So if you’re a dog lover and you’re looking for the best city for you and your best friend, you might want to make sure you find a place that is considered to be “dog-friendly.”
But what exactly makes a city dog-friendly? There’s no perfect answer, but according to SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information, there are a few ways to figure out which cities might be best (and worst) for you and your furry friend.
SmartAsset looked at dozens of cities and analyzed a few factors, including the total number of dog parks, dog-friendly restaurants, concentration of pet stores and veterinarians, and walkability — because your pooch needs exercise.
Cities were evaluated, population was taken into consideration and then they were ranked by a cumulative score. In California, only one city made the top 10.
Here are the 10 most dog-friendly cities in America, according to SmartAsset.
|Rank
|City
|Dog Parks1
|Dog-Friendly Restaurants
|Dog-Friendly Shopping Centers
|Pet Stores and Vet Offices2
|1
|St. Petersburg, FL
|2.3
|134
|18
|84.5
|2
|Tucson, AZ
|1.8
|253
|4
|89.2
|3
|Tampa, FL
|4.9
|242
|4
|62.5
|4
|Portland, OR
|5.8
|412
|3
|94.2
|5
|Madison, WI
|4.1
|76
|15
|104.6
|6
|Las Vegas, NV
|3.8
|223
|3
|57.4
|7
|Arlington, VA
|3.9
|122
|14
|51.5
|8
|Minneapolis, MN
|1.6
|196
|5
|55.5
|9
|San Francisco, CA
|4.5
|202
|4
|34.9
|10
|St. Louis, MO
|2.3
|157
|6
|38.2
St. Petersburg, Florida took home the top spot thanks to a large number of dog-friendly shopping centers and lots of pet stores and veterinary offices. There are two dog-friendly beaches in St. Petersburg and many more nearby, according to BringFido.com.
San Francisco was the highest ranking California city, boosted by a healthy amount of dog parks per 100,000 residents and plenty of dog-friendly restaurants.
If you’re looking for a place to live and the comfort of your dog is near the top of your list, you should beware of cities that just aren’t up to snuff — or, in this case, sniff.
To see the complete list and read more about the methodology used in the ranking, click here.