‘This is devastating’: L.A. County firefighter dies battling blaze in Rancho Palos Verdes

A Los Angeles County firefighter was killed while battling a blaze in Rancho Palos Verdes early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 2:20 a.m. at a home in the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road, a Fire Department spokesperson confirmed.

The firefighter was injured while battling the flames and taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials later announced that the firefighter had died from the injuries.

It was unclear exactly how the firefighter was hurt in the blaze but Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said crews were able to save a family from inside the home.

“Tragically, one of our own Los Angeles County Firefighters lost his life in the effort,” Hahn stated.

Hahn said the firefighter leaves behind a wife and two young sons.

“This is devastating … His bravery and sacrifice will not be forgotten,” the statement read.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

