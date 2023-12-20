SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) — Tis’ the season of cozy socks and holiday movies, which bids the question — what’s your favorite classic Christmas flick?

This may be considered a widely debated topic. From providing nostalgia to helping the more Grinch-like get into the spirit, Christmas films are watched by many ahead of the Dec. 25 holiday.

That’s why researchers with CenturyLinkQuote, a residential home internet service provider, did some fact-finding to figure out which Christmas movies were most searched online by state in 2023.

While analyzing the most searched classics, researchers gathered a list of 50 of the best Christmas movies, according to IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes scores, as well as pop culture lists by Screen Rant, Time Out, and Town & Country Magazine.

CenturyLinkQuote then used Semrush, a platform used for keyword research, to determine the top 18 movies with the highest search volume in the last 12 months. From there, the researchers plugged them into Google Trends to analyze the results by state.

Seventeen films were searched more than any other in at least one state, according to CenturyLinkQuote’s report.

The top Christmas movie nationwide was “Elf,” which stars actor Will Ferrell as main character “Buddy.” This flick lead the charts in seven states, including Idaho, North Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

Based on the results of this report, there was a three-way tie for second place nationwide. “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Four Christmases,” and “Love Actually” each claimed the spotlight in five states.

As for Californians, it was Tim Burton’s animated musical, dark fantasy film that was most searched in 2023. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” tells the the story of character Jack Skellington, the King of Halloween Town, who stumbles upon Christmas Town and schemes to take over the holiday.

The full results of the report can be seen below:

One question that does remain this holiday season — is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie?