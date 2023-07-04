(KTXL) — The United States is hosting the Homeless World Cup for the first time this month, with the weeklong tournament taking place in Sacramento from July 8 to July 15.

Team USA’s rosters for the men’s and women’s teams were announced on Monday, with players coming from within Street Soccer USA’s national network.

According to a news release, this will be the 20th edition of the tournament, whose purpose is to “highlight positive solutions and celebrate the success of individuals working in teams to stabilize their lives.”

The global event unites individuals who have faced homelessness or are refugees and aims to promote empowerment and social change through the sport of soccer.

A total of 64 teams will be housed at Sacramento State, with games taking place at Hornet Stadium.

These are the people who will be representing Team USA in the upcoming event:

Street Soccer Sacramento

•Juan Lona (men’s)

•Yuli Pineda (women’s)

•Sienna Jackson (women’s)

•Reed Fox (coach) (men’s)

•Lisa Wrightsman (coach) (women’s)

Street Soccer Seattle

•Edgar Diaz (men’s)

•Cesar Omar Castellon-Perez (men’s)

Street Soccer Minneapolis

•Charly Tiempos Garcia (men’s)

•Mayra-Pacheco Hernandez (women’s)

•Jennifer-Pacheco Hernandez (women’s)

•Sulma Morales (women’s)

•Francisca Pass (women’s)

•Jose Acuña (coach) (women’s)

Street Soccer 658 (Charlotte)

•Walter Marikwa (men’s)

•David Ngabe (men’s)

•Innocent Mayome (Kante) (men’s)

•Sadiya Idris (women’s)

•Elizabeth Khin Sapeoo (women’s)

Street Soccer NYC

•Pedro Vega (men’s)