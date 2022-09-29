FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton.

The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, and Madera.

“With train ridership recovering from the pandemic drop, these new trainsets will provide Californians with enhanced comfort and convenience as they move around the state.” -Tony Tavares, Caltrans Director

Onboard, passengers can expect to find spacious interiors with onboard Wi-Fi, power and USB ports at all the seats, and enlarged windows. The new trains will also have wider aisles, additional leg room, larger tray tables, and expanded luggage storage opinions that include oversized baggage and bike racks. The trains are ADA accessible and each coach car seats up to 70 passengers.

Michael Cahill, the president of Siemens Mobility Rolling Stock in North America says that these trainsets were designed with Californians in mind and that they are safe and modern to keep passengers connected and on the move.

With Caltrans officially taking ownership, the department anticipates the trainsets will enter service soon. The additional trains will help restore service to pre-pandemic levels, resulting in schedule improvements throughout the state’s rail service.