A new study from WalletHub considered Los Angeles an unsafe city. (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe.

The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly.

The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety, resulting in a 100-point graded scale with 100 being the “safest” possible.

Some metrics included the percentage of residents vaccinated against COVID-19, unemployment rates and the number of murders that occurred in the city during the study period.

The highest-ranked California city was Fremont, which earned the 17th spot.

Fremont, located in Alameda County in Northern California, earned an overall safety score of 79.98 out of 100.

California cities that earned a spot on the list:

26th: Irvine (Orange County) -79.25 points

38th: Chula Vista (San Diego County) – 77.69 points

39th: Santa Rosa (Sonoma County) -77.66 points

40th: Glendale (Los Angeles County) – 77.50 points

48th: San Diego (San Diego County) –77.11 points

54th: Santa Clarita (Los Angeles County) –76.77 points

63rd: Oxnard (Ventura County) – 75.55 points

64th: Rancho Cucamonga (San Bernardino County) – 75.47 points

66th: Oceanside (San Diego County) – 75.32 points

68th: Huntington Beach (Orange County) -74.82 points

73rd: San Jose (Santa Clara County) -74.19 points

76th: Garden Grove (Orange County) -73.78 points

78th: Ontario (San Bernardino County) – 73.57 points

80th: Fontana (San Bernardino County) -73.49 points

83rd: Moreno Valley (Riverside County) -73.28 points

88th: Sacramento (Sacramento County) -72.96 points

92nd: Santa Ana (Orange County) -72.71 points

94th: Anaheim (Orange County) -72.55 points

113th: Fresno (Fresno County) -70.82 points

118th: Modesto (Stanislaus County) -70.52 points

126th: Riverside (Riverside County) -70.21 points

136th: San Francisco (San Francisco County) -69.50 points

139th: Long Beach (Los Angeles County) –69.10 points

144th: Bakersfield: (Kern County) -68.16 points

149th: Stockton: (San Joaquin County) -67.72 points

172nd: Los Angeles (Los Angeles County) -60.75 points

175th: Oakland (Alameda County) -60.45 points

San Bernardino was the lowest-ranked California city, earning the 180th spot and earning 54.41 points.

The complete list can be viewed here.

WalletHub ranked Columbia, Maryland, the safest city in America. That city earned 85.99 points.