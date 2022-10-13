According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe.
The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly.
The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety, resulting in a 100-point graded scale with 100 being the “safest” possible.
Some metrics included the percentage of residents vaccinated against COVID-19, unemployment rates and the number of murders that occurred in the city during the study period.
The highest-ranked California city was Fremont, which earned the 17th spot.
Fremont, located in Alameda County in Northern California, earned an overall safety score of 79.98 out of 100.
California cities that earned a spot on the list:
26th: Irvine (Orange County) -79.25 points
38th: Chula Vista (San Diego County) – 77.69 points
39th: Santa Rosa (Sonoma County) -77.66 points
40th: Glendale (Los Angeles County) – 77.50 points
48th: San Diego (San Diego County) –77.11 points
54th: Santa Clarita (Los Angeles County) –76.77 points
63rd: Oxnard (Ventura County) – 75.55 points
64th: Rancho Cucamonga (San Bernardino County) – 75.47 points
66th: Oceanside (San Diego County) – 75.32 points
68th: Huntington Beach (Orange County) -74.82 points
73rd: San Jose (Santa Clara County) -74.19 points
76th: Garden Grove (Orange County) -73.78 points
78th: Ontario (San Bernardino County) – 73.57 points
80th: Fontana (San Bernardino County) -73.49 points
83rd: Moreno Valley (Riverside County) -73.28 points
88th: Sacramento (Sacramento County) -72.96 points
92nd: Santa Ana (Orange County) -72.71 points
94th: Anaheim (Orange County) -72.55 points
113th: Fresno (Fresno County) -70.82 points
118th: Modesto (Stanislaus County) -70.52 points
126th: Riverside (Riverside County) -70.21 points
136th: San Francisco (San Francisco County) -69.50 points
139th: Long Beach (Los Angeles County) –69.10 points
144th: Bakersfield: (Kern County) -68.16 points
149th: Stockton: (San Joaquin County) -67.72 points
172nd: Los Angeles (Los Angeles County) -60.75 points
175th: Oakland (Alameda County) -60.45 points
San Bernardino was the lowest-ranked California city, earning the 180th spot and earning 54.41 points.
The complete list can be viewed here.
WalletHub ranked Columbia, Maryland, the safest city in America. That city earned 85.99 points.