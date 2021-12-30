The Grapevine is closed due to snow and ice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Grapevine is closed in both directions due to snow and ice, according to California Highway Patrol. Highway 58 is still open at this time.

I-5 over the Grapevine is closed in both directions due to snow and ice. SR-58 through Tehachapi is open and an alternate route. #TrafficAlert #snow pic.twitter.com/xvj9hBrnuH — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) December 30, 2021

Northbound traffic is being turned around at Parker Road in Castaic, according to Caltrans. Southbound traffic is being turned around at Grapevine Road. There is no estimated time for reopening at this time.

I-5 in the Grapevine: northbound I-5 closed at Parker Rd. in Castaic. The 'snow gate" will be opened to allow northbound traffic to make a U-turn southbound. Southbound I-5 closed at Grapevine Rd. Updates at https://t.co/cxZ0jVPIRf #grapevine pic.twitter.com/I2YTBAJ3Jb — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 30, 2021

Grapevine as of 6am 12/30/21: NOW CLOSED due to heavy snow over the summit. Will reopen when weather subsides, no ETO @CaltransDist7 @CHPFortTejon pic.twitter.com/MWIj8E6lGq — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) December 30, 2021

Other road closures:

Hudson Ranch Road and Klipstein Canyon Road at Hwy 166 are also closed at this time, according to CHP.

Tehachapi Willow Springs road is closed from Backus Road to Highline Road due to snow and ice, according to the county. Cameron Road is also closed from Hwy 58 to Tehachapi Willow Springs Road due to snow and ice.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.