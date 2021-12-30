The Grapevine is closed due to snow and ice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Grapevine is closed in both directions due to snow and ice, according to California Highway Patrol. Highway 58 is still open at this time.
Northbound traffic is being turned around at Parker Road in Castaic, according to Caltrans. Southbound traffic is being turned around at Grapevine Road. There is no estimated time for reopening at this time.
Other road closures:
Hudson Ranch Road and Klipstein Canyon Road at Hwy 166 are also closed at this time, according to CHP.
Tehachapi Willow Springs road is closed from Backus Road to Highline Road due to snow and ice, according to the county. Cameron Road is also closed from Hwy 58 to Tehachapi Willow Springs Road due to snow and ice.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.