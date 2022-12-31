It’s almost time to ring in the new year, and while cities across the Golden State partake in the festivities, a few celebrations stand out from the rest.

We collected a list of our top New Year’s Eve celebrations for those who want to start 2023 off with a bang.

Spy-Style Party at Tenaya Lodge, Yosemite

Ringing in 2023 in the wilderness doesn’t mean you have to rough it. The Tenaya Lodge at Yosemite will host a James Bond-themed party known as “Tenaya Royale.” According to Visit California, guests can enjoy casino games, food and drink, live entertainment, and a champagne toast.

The resort will also host kid-friendly parties throughout the evening. This celebration is pricey, with adult party tickets costing $225 per adult and tickets for the kids’ parties costing $75 per child. More information can be found on the resort’s website. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

Torchlight Parade at Dodge Ridge, Tuolumne County

Guests can ring in the new year before the clock strikes midnight at Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort in Northern California. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., guests can enjoy live music, food and drinks, prize giveaways, a parade, and a fireworks show. The event is free for the public, according to the resort’s website.

Resolution NYE 2022, Fresno

Ring in 2023 at Fresno’s largest New Year’s Eve celebration. The adults-only party includes a full bar, a dance party, and more. Tickets are available online and start at $15. The event starts at 8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Party 2022, Bakersfield

Guests can enjoy dinner and a show for New Year’s Eve in Bakersfield. Tickets for the event start at $150 and can be purchased online. The event starts at 6 p.m.

NYE L.A.

Downtown Los Angeles is a great place to ring in New Year’s Eve at Grand Park. The family-friendly event includes live music, various food trucks, a light show projection on City Hall, and more. The party will encompass six blocks of Downtown L.A.

The event is free to the public and begins at 8 p.m. No alcohol will be sold at the event, according to the event’s website.

No Cover New Years at Angel City Brewery

Angel City Brewery will offer limited edition brews on tap and have a complimentary beer toast at midnight, according to Time Out.

Food trucks will also be available for guests