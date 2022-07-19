SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A local Sacramento dessert shop was ranked as the number one ice cream sandwich shop in California, according to Yelp’s “Top Ice Cream Sandwich Spots in United States and Canada.”

Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates was created in 2005 by Sacramento-area native Ginger Elizabeth Hahn. Hahn started her business as Couture Chocolates, according to the business website.

In 2008, Hahn changed the name as the demand for her pastries increased. In 2017, Hahn opened another store in San Francisco.

Ginger Elizabeth —the shop— is known for its chocolates and also serves a wide variety of pastries, ice cream, and various other sweet treats.

All of the treats can be purchased in stores at any of the locations in downtown Sacramento, West Sacramento, and San Francisco. Items can be shipped, bought in store, or ordered ahead of time at the Ginger Elizabeth website. There are also options to order pastries and chocolates for events.