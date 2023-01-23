SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died after her Tesla crashed into a pool in San Rafael on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol in Marin.

Around 7 a.m., a woman was driving alone in her Tesla, heading west on Point San Pedro Road, when the vehicle somehow traveled off of the roadway, according to CHP. The Tesla crashed into a pool outside of a residence.

CHP says she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. Law enforcement have not said if Tesla’s autopilot feature was functioning during the time of the crash.

San Rafael Police and San Rafael Fire Department were first to arrive on the scene, and the driver was pronounced dead, according to CHP. The incident has since been cleared, though some crews may still be cleaning up on scene.

CHP says the Tesla has been towed. No one from the residence was injured in the crash, and CHP says it is unclear if the residents were home at the time of the crash. A full press release will be shared by CHP later today.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.