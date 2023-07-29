BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Measuring, cutting, stitching. Here at Mountain Bible Church in Tehachapi, the whir of a sewing machine is also a kind of worship.

Dress a Girl Around the World is a national non-profit. Volunteers from across the country and beyond use their seamstress skills to create simple dresses, that are then shipped around the globe.

“The whole goal is to see that every little girl would get at least one dress and we pray over each dress so that when she gets that dress, she would feel the love of God and know that somebody is out there caring for her,” according to Mountain Bible Church spokesperson Debbie Schmidt.

Currently, Mountain Bible sends their dresses to the Philippines. Susan Smith’s family there hands them out.

“The last report form my nephew’s wife is she has been giving the dresses to little girls living in a squatters area. And some of the girls don’t even have a home, they live under the bridge and for her to see the smile on their faces when she bring these dresses,” Smith said.