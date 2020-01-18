Teen uses Snapchat to escape alleged kidnappers

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — A 14-year old girl in the Bay Area used Snapchat to escape three alleged kidnappers after she was sexually assaulted.

Authorities say the girl met with a 55-year-old man on Tuesday who allegedly drugged her.

According to the victim — two more men showed up — and helped put her into a car against her will — where she says she was sexually assaulted then taken to a San Jose motel.

There, she says she was sexually assaulted a second time.

The girl then used the Snapchat app to tell her friends that she had been kidnapped.

Her friends determined her location through the app — which she’d previously chosen to share with them — and called 911.

Police arrested 55-year-old Albert Thomas Vasquez at the motel.

He is charged with kidnapping to commit rape — false imprisonment and other sex charges.

The other men were taken into custody the following day and charged with kidnapping and conspiracy.

They were later identified as — 34-year-old Antonio Quirino Salvador — and 31-year-old Hediberto Gonzalez Alvarenga.

CNN has not been able to determine if the men obtained legal representation.

