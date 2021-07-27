Teen fatally shot, another injured during movie screening at Corona theater: Police

An investigation is underway after a teenager was fatally shot and another was injured during a movie screening at a Corona theater, police said Tuesday.

The incident was reported about 11:45 p.m. Monday at the Edwards Theater at a shopping center located at 2650 Tuscany St.

Responding officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, Corona Police Department officials said in a news release.

A 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, while an 18-year-old woman died at the scene, police said. They have not been identified.

Authorities have not released any details about what what led up to the shooting, but indicated that it happened during a showing of the new film “The Forever Purge.”

It is also unclear who fired the gunshots, and therefore, police have not called the incident a homicide investigation, instead referring to it as a death investigation.

A gun has not been located, Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis told KTLA.

“We don’t know what exactly happened in there,” Kouroubacalis said. “We’re still taking a step-by-step process, going through every seat, going through every part of that movie theater to find any kind of evidence we have, and also asking for the public’s help at the same time.”

Kouroubacalis indicated that six tickets had been sold for that movie showing and asked anyone who may have been in the theater at that time, or may have seen anything suspicious, to come forward.

The theater remained cordoned off Tuesday morning while police investigated.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is encouraged to call police at 951-736-2330, option 3, or Senior Detective Dan Neagu at 951-739-4916.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in the investigation.