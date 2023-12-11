BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has determined the cause of death of a 16-year-old girl who suffered a medical emergency at a park in Bakersfield in October.

The coroner’s office said the girl, identified as Jacqueline Dominguez of Bakersfield, died of hyperthermia on Oct. 8 due to exposure of high outside temperature at Jastro Park. Her death was ruled an accident.

Hyperthermia is described as a body having an abnormally high body temperature and occurs when the body generates more heat than it can handle, according to the National Institutes of Health. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are common forms of hyperthermia.

Temperatures in Bakersfield reached 99 degrees on Oct. 8.

Bakersfield police officers responded to Jastro Park on Truxtun Avenue near Oak Street at around 1:50 p.m. for medical aid and found Dominguez suffering a medical emergency. A coroner’s release said Dominguez was playing inside a bounce house and went unresponsive.

Dominguez was taken to Mercy Hospital where she was pronounced dead nearly two hours later.