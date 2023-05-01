A series of earthquakes measuring over four in magnitude rattled Southern California’s Imperial Valley early Sunday morning , sending shockwaves that could be felt for many miles.

A 4.5 magnitude quake struck at 12:09 a.m and was centered approximately 4 miles west-southwest of Niland and just east of the Salton Sea, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It had a depth of just over 4 miles and was followed by several other quakes of roughly the same magnitude.

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California’s Imperial Valley late Saturday evening, sending shockwaves that could be felt for many miles. (USGS)

A USGS intensity map shows the quake was felt in Palm Desert, Indio, El Centro, and Mexicali, directly across the U.S. border with Mexico.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.