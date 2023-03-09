Authorities with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a driver suspected of grand theft auto out of Riverside Thursday night.

Law enforcement agencies in the Inland Empire initiated the pursuit, where the driver was clocked at speeds near 100 miles an hour.

CHP picked up the pursuit as it traveled on the westbound 60 Freeway, before it transitioned to the southbound 57 Freeway through Lemon. The pursuit suspect then moved back to the westbound 60, and later the westbound 10 Freeway toward Santa Monica.

There were at least two or three CHP cruisers in pursuit as the chase pushed very high speeds and the pursuit suspect weaved through traffic, nearly losing control at times.

CHP ground units made the decision to back off, while law enforcement tracked the suspect by air.

