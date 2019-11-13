Suspect takes stolen sheriff’s SUV on joyride at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Wednesday morning, authorities arrested a man after he took an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle from the South Lake Tahoe office parking lot.

Authorities said a deputy noticed their loaded patrol SUV was gone during a shift change.

They tracked the SUV down to westbound Highway 50. Authorities caught up to the driver in Camino but he didn’t stop.

The SUV was stopped at Highway 50 and Spring Street after Placerville police used a spike strip to disable the tires.

The suspect, Jacob Randall Wolfe, was arrested at the scene. He was still wearing an El Dorado County Sheriff’s baseball cap.

Deputies have not determined how Wolfe was able to gain access to the patrol vehicle.

No items were missing from the SUV and the gear was still locked in their appropriate compartments.

