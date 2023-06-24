(KRON) — A suspect was taken into custody in connection to the death of a popular Oakland baker earlier this year, the Oakland Police Department confirmed Friday. Ishmael Burch has been arrested by the Oakland Police Department in connection to the death of Angel Cakes owner Jen Angel.

Angel, 48, was killed during a violent robbery in Oakland in February. Angel was sitting in her car behind a bank on Webster Street in Oakland when a suspect broke into her car and grabbed her purse. The suspect jumped into a nearby getaway vehicle and took off.

She exited her vehicle and attempted to retrieve her purse. While struggling to regain her belongings, she was knocked down and dragged by the getaway car. She suffered injuries during the confrontation and died three days later.

Angel was well known in the Bay Area as a baker and a social justice advocate. Shortly after her death, Angel’s family said she would not want her assailant to be criminally prosecuted in court as she did not believe in incarceration as a solution to social violence or inequity.

Angel founded Angel Cakes in 2008. In 2016, she moved into the historic Gingerbread House on 5th Street in Oakland.