Suspect in San Jose mass shooting identified

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The gunman who killed 8 people at a San Jose VTA railyard Wednesday has been identified as a Valley Transportation Authority employee.

KRON4 sources tell us the shooter is 57-year-old Sam Cassidy.

He was a current employee with VTA.

The district attorney said Cassidy killed himself after the shooting.

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. at a light rail facility in San Jose next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from the airport. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

Davis said he did not know the type of weapon used or whether the gunfire happened indoors or outdoors. He said the victims include Valley Transportation Authority employees.

This is is a developing story. Check back for updates.