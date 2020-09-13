Suspect at large after 2 deputies ‘ambushed’ and shot in Compton: L.A. County Sheriff

The suspect remains at large in a shooting that left two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in critical condition in Compton Saturday night, authorities said.

The deputies, one male and the other female, were ambushed as they sat inside their patrol vehicle, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. They both suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

In a tweet just before 8 p.m., sheriff’s officials said the deputies were shot just “moments” earlier. They were taken to a nearby hospital to undergo surgery for their wounds, officials said.

“They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” the tweet read.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates to this developing story.