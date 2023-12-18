BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are in need of the community’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card to purchase a PlayStation 5 at a GameStop in southwest Bakersfield on Oct. 27, according to the department.

Officials said the suspect allegedly spent $750 for a PS5 and games with a stolen credit card at the video game store located at 3743 Ming Ave. just before 8 p.m. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 18 to 23 years-old who stands between five feet, eight inches tall and five feet ten inches tall with black short hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored Nike t-shirt, dark gray sweatpants, black and white Nike shoes and a gold watch.

Anyone with information on this fraud case is asked to call Detective R. Garcia at 661-326-3555 or BPD at 661-327-7111.