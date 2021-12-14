Sugar Bowl announces Wednesday as opening day for the resort

NORDEN, Calif. (KTXL) — Sugar Bowl will be opening on Wednesday as the area has received heavy snowfall.

Although its opening day will be Wednesday, Sugar Bowl is limiting who can be there for the first two days.

Our first two days of operation will be for season passholders only and their friends & family using a voucher (plus those few who pre-purchased lift tickets prior to today) Sugar Bowl Resort

Those who want to buy lift tickets will not be able to do so Wednesday and Thursday. As for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sugar Bowl said there is a limited quantity of tickets available.

People who go to the resort will not be able to walk up and purchase day-of tickets. Tickets have to be purchased at least one day in advance. As for lessons, those must be booked at least two days in advance.

People hoping to rent equipment will have to do so as part of a ski/snowboard lesson package. According to Sugar Bowl, this is due to “the ongoing nationwide labor shortage.”

The lifts that will be open on Wednesday are Jerome Hill, Christmas Tree and Nob Hill. Sugar Bowl said they will focus on opening Lincoln and Disney after their opening on Wednesday morning.

A weaker storm is expected for Wednesday. The second storm could deliver almost continuous snow in mountainous areas, said Edan Weishahn of the weather service in Reno, which monitors an area straddling the Nevada state line.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.