Study: Employment rose among those in Stockton free money experiment

May 04 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A study of people in Stockton who got $500 a month for free says they used it to pay off debt and get full-time jobs.

The Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration launched in February 2019. It gave 125 people $500 a month from private donations and not tax dollars.

A pair of independent researchers reviewed data from the first year of the experiment and released their findings on Wednesday.

They found 28% of the people had full-time jobs when the program began. One year later, it was 40%.

The study only covered the first year of the program and did not overlap with the pandemic.

