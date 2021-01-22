Storms heading toward dry California in big weather change; including an atmospheric river

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2016, file photo, traffic crosses the Golden Gate Bridge in the rain in this view from Sausalito, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Multiple storms are heading toward California in a major change toward real winter weather after weeks of scattershot precipitation that has done little to ease drought.

Periods of rain and snow and much cooler temperatures are forecast through the weekend, raising some concern for mountain travel.

The National Weather Service says the initial systems are not expected to be very wet but at midweek the state could be impacted by an atmospheric river that would deliver significant rain and snow.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says more than 95% of California is experiencing drought conditions and the remainder is abnormally dry.