Storm closes Six Flags Magic Mountain

California

A “Welcome Back” sign at Six Flags Magic Mountain is seen on its first day of reopening to members and pass holders on April 1, 2021 in Valencia. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia was closed Tuesday as a storm moved through the region, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

The amusement park said those with tickets for Tuesday will be able to visit on another date. The tickets will be valid through Dec. 31.

The closure at Six Flags comes as the storm was expected to bring 6 inches of rain to local mountains, and 1 to 3 inches along coastal and valley areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory through 10 a.m. for Los Angeles County.

The downpours triggered warnings over possible mud and debris flows in recent burn areas and snarled traffic on local freeways, where multiple spinouts were reported throughout the region.

