Stolen semi-truck leads to police pursuit, man drives truck into Kern River

California

by: Karen Cruz-Orduña

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Louis Medina

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man was arrested by Bakersfield police officers after stealing a semi-truck in Northeast Bakersfield, leading to a police pursuit Saturday morning. Police said the pursuit ended after the suspect drove the semi-truck into the Kern River.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 6:30 a.m., officers received a report of a man stealing a semi-truck in the 4000 block of Jewett ave.

According to BPD, the suspect drove through the gated fence and led to a police pursuit. The man drove out toward Round Mountain Road.  

That’s when the man drove into the Kern River, partially submerging the semi-truck, said police.

BPD arrested the suspect for several different charges.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know