Stolen French bulldogs found after gang arrests in Northern California, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspected gang members arrested by San Jose police are now also accused of stealing a purebred French bulldog and her puppies.

The San Jose Police Department said the three men were involved in a series of violent activities. Police said they seized illegal guns and high-capacity magazines, plus narcotics, allegedly stolen property, and a ballistic vest while executing search and arrest warrants.

2 French Bulldogs recovered by San Jose Police Department after arrests of 3 alleged gang members (Courtesy: SJPD)

On Tuesday, police added that they recovered a French bulldog and one of its puppies – estimated to be valued between $10,000-$15,000 each – during the investigation.

The dogs were reunited with their owner, but three additional puppies are still missing.

Police identified the suspects as 22-year-old Omar Tabora, 19-year-old Christopher Rosales and 23-year-old Nelson Vargas.

L to R: Nelson Vargas, Omar Harris Tabora, & Christopher Rosales (Courtesy: San Jose Police Department)

They will face “numerous felony charges” related to violent gang-related crimes, according to the police department. The alleged crimes include carjackings, shootings, vehicle thefts and burglaries.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating three additional French Bulldog puppies that have yet to be recovered. Anyone with additional information may contact the San José Police Department’s Robbery Unit Detectives Reyes #4429 or Santisteven #4376 at 408-277-4166.