SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton teen’s dream of solving some of the challenges faced by the unhoused is being celebrated.

Before his death, Cameron Harris-Brown asked the Make-A-Wish Foundation for something that would help spread love.

So on Thursday, ‘Cameron’s bus’ was dedicated at Adventist Health Headquarters in Roseville.

The bus is a mobile salon designed to offer haircuts to the homeless along with food and hygiene supplies.

Harris-Brown’s parents cut hair for a living. It’s a skill he also mastered and would offer free of charge to those in need once a month. But all the while, he had hoped for a bus, such as the one dedicated Thursday.

“He taught me lessons that I didn’t think a teenager could teach an adult, so it was very humbling as a father and he also leaves a legacy for his brother and sister that they could follow a path also,” said Lonnie Harris-Brown.

The bus is a mobile salon that offers haircuts and other resources.

“It’s so touching to see that his wish has inspired so many here at Adventist Health,” said Brandon Kisker, with Make-A-Wish. “It’s inspired us at Make-A-Wish, and it’s inspired tons and tons of people that have come into contact with him over the course of his ministry. And while we’re really sad that Cameron is no longer with us, his legacy lives on through his family, his ministry, his love for Jesus and his community in the Stockton area.”

Cameron Harris-Brown did see his bus in action before losing his battle with colon cancer in 2020. His family has been staying connected to him and his hopes through the bus and his nonprofit called Love Thy Neighbor.

The dedication for the special bus had to be delayed until recently because of the pandemic.