Stockton police officer, another person killed in shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Police say a Stockton officer and another unidentified person involved in a shooting have both died.

The Stockton Police Department tweeted at 10:40 a.m. that the shooting was on La Cresta Way, south of Bianchi Road.

Both the officer and the unidentified male died from their injuries.

Patrol cars lined up outside of San Joaquin General Hospital, where the officer was taken and ultimately died.

SPD News: OIS Update

We are sad to announce that our police officer from this morning’s shooting has died from his injuries. The suspect also died from his injuries. More details will be released during a press conference which will be held later today. pic.twitter.com/zcGf2mq0p6 — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 11, 2021

A neighbor told FOX40 they heard 10 to 15 gunshots, though what led to the shooting was not immediately clear. Gunfire rings out in a video captured by a man who was working in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police are expected to release more details later in the day.

“At this moment, our community grieves the loss of one of our very own Stockton police officers,” Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln said in a video posted to his Twitter account. “This is a time for us to come together, to surround and support one another and to pray for the strength, healing, comfort and peace of all that have been impacted by this great tragedy.”

This is a developing story.