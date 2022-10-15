STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department and city officials announced on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton.

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden thanked several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as the Stockton community, for their help in making the arrest.



Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The arrest happened through community tips and “old-fashioned police work,” according to McFadden.

The chief said that a surveillance team followed the suspect, Wesley Brownlee, 43, while he was driving. Officials watched his patterns and “determined early this morning that he was out looking to kill… he was hunting.”

The suspect was stopped at around 2 a.m. in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Avenue, according to McFadden. In North Stockton, Village Green Drive turns into Winslow Way.

McFadden said that when he was arrested he had a mask around his neck and was found with a firearm.

“We are sure we stopped another killing,” McFadden said.

Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln shared his thanks to the community’s help and support through numerous tips.

“Thank you for everything that you have done,” Lincoln said. “Thank you for stepping up, thank you for exercising your voice, thank you for submitting the hundreds of tips that have come in on a daily basis.”

Police said six shootings in the city of Stockton are connected.

Six total shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland have been linked to the series of killings.

The five Stockton shootings from this year took place at the following locations:

July 8: 5600 block of Kermit Lane, near Elaine and East Robinhood drives, around 12:30 a.m.

Aug. 11: 4900 block of West Lane, near Bianchi Road, around 9:39 p.m.

Aug. 30: 800 block of East Hammer Lane, near Shamrock and Tam O’Shanter Drives, around 6:40 a.m.

Sept. 21: 4400 block of Manchester Avenue, near Rosemarie Lane, around 4:30 a.m.

Sept. 27: 900 block of Porter Avenue, near Gettysburg Place, around 1:51 a.m.

Two shootings in April 2021 have also been linked to this year’s shootings by the Stockton Police Department.

One of the shootings took place on April 10, 2021 in Oakland at 4:18 a.m., on Harmon Avenue.

Six days later on April 16, 2021 a shooting occurred around 3:20 a.m. in Stockton near Park and Union streets.