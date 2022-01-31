Stockton fire captain dies after shooting at dumpster fire scene

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Stockton police say a firefighter was shot and killed Monday morning while responding to a blaze.

According to Fire Chief Rick Edwards, firefighters were called to a dumpster fire around 4:45 a.m. in the area of Aurora Street South and Washington Street. When they got to the area, they noticed the flames were starting to impact a nearby structure.

Fortuna was a 21-year veteran with the Stockton Fire Dept. He leaves behind his wife and two adult children. He was 47 years old. — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) January 31, 2022

Chief Edwards said at one point gunshots rang out and firefighters rushed to help 47-year-old Capt. Vidal “Max” Fortuna.

Fortuna was rushed to San Joaquin General Hospital, where city leaders said he died.

Interim Police Chief Jim Chraska said officers responded soon after the shooting and detained a 67-year-old man, who was later identified by police as Robert Somerville. They also found a firearm at the scene.

“Today is a tragic day for Max Fortuna’s family,” said union president Mario Gardea. “A tragic day for his family at the fire station.”

“Max was a firefighter who showed up every day and never complained about being on the job,” Gardea continued.

He was killed early this morning while responding to a call. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/2VJRAnRcAj — Jeannie Nguyen FOX40 (@JeannieNguyenTV) January 31, 2022

A long line of fire trucks, their emergency lights flashing in honor of the 21-year veteran, was seen in French Camp as the body of Capt. Fortuna was transported from the hospital. Dozens of law enforcement and firefighters from neighboring cities made their way to Stockton to show their support as well.

A second procession was held as Capt. Fortuna’s body was transported from the coroner’s office to the Casa Bonita Funeral Home.

Capt. Fortuna leaves behind a wife and two adult children.

“Hearing a firefighter being shot here in the city of Stockton is something I’ve never seen in all my years of being a police officer here,” said Joe Silva, with the Stockton Police Department. “So right now our prayers are going out to that firefighter and his family, along with all the members of our fire department.”

Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln also responded to the news on Twitter.

“Please join me in praying for our firefighter, the family, our community, and all of our public safety personnel,” the mayor wrote.

The shooting remains under investigation.