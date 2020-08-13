Statewide Flex Alert issued as heatwave expected to increase electricity demand

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Flex Alert urges people to conserve energy_20160729002002

FOLSOM, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California’s power grid operator issued a statewide Flex Alert for Friday due to a heatwave that is expected to increase demand in electricity from air conditioning use.

The Flex Alert is in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday as a call for voluntary electricity conservation, according to the California Independent System Operator.

The prolonged heatwave across California is expected to drive electricity demand higher during peak hours as nighttime temperatures are also forecast to be above average.

Cal ISO urged consumers to conserve electricity, especially during the late afternoon and early evening, when the power grid is most stressed from higher demand and solar energy production falling.

Consumers are also asked to turn off unnecessary lights, use major appliances before 3 p.m. and after 10 p.m. and set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.

Reduced energy use during a Flex Alert can prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages, Cal ISO said.

For information on Flex Alerts, and to get more electricity conservation tips, visit Cal ISO’s Flex Alert website.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.