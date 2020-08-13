Statewide Flex Alert issued as heatwave expected to increase electricity demand

FOLSOM, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California’s power grid operator issued a statewide Flex Alert for Friday due to a heatwave that is expected to increase demand in electricity from air conditioning use.

The Flex Alert is in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday as a call for voluntary electricity conservation, according to the California Independent System Operator.

The prolonged heatwave across California is expected to drive electricity demand higher during peak hours as nighttime temperatures are also forecast to be above average.

Cal ISO urged consumers to conserve electricity, especially during the late afternoon and early evening, when the power grid is most stressed from higher demand and solar energy production falling.

Consumers are also asked to turn off unnecessary lights, use major appliances before 3 p.m. and after 10 p.m. and set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.

Reduced energy use during a Flex Alert can prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages, Cal ISO said.

For information on Flex Alerts, and to get more electricity conservation tips, visit Cal ISO’s Flex Alert website.

