State lawmakers approve up to $1B to combat coronavirus pandemic – then suspends work for a month

Assemblyman Evan Low, D-San Jose, wears a mask as listens to lawmakers discuss a pair of bills dealing with the coronavirus at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, March 16, 2020. Low, whose district encompasses Santa Clara County that has had 79 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, wore the mask as precaution. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The State Legislature approved up to $1 billion in new spending on Monday to combat the coronavirus outbreak, then suspended their work for the next month to try and contain the illness.

It is believed to be the first unexpected work stoppage in the California Legislature in 158 years, according to Alex Vassar, an unofficial legislative historian at the California State Library. And it came on the heels of extraordinary bipartisanship, as Republicans and Democrats alike voted overwhelmingly to give Gov. Gavin Newsom broad authority to spend during the crisis without their oversight.

“It is a request to step away from our desks much earlier than we would like. The demands of public health require it,” Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said.

The California Legislature has rarely closed. The Legislature did not miss meetings during either of the world wars or in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. In 2001, when a semi-truck crashed into the Senate side of the Capitol, the Senate convened right on schedule about 12 hours later in the Assembly chambers. And last year, when a woman threw her own blood onto the floor of the state Senate in an act of protest on the session’s final day, lawmakers reconvened hours later in a committee room to finish their work.

The only time lawmakers did unexpectedly suspend their meetings was in 1862, when a flood consumed most of Sacramento and, legend has it, forced newly elected Gov. Leland Stanford to used a boat to attend his inauguration. Lawmakers missed a few days before reconvening in San Francisco to continue their work, according to Vassar.

In 1919, during a flu pandemic, at least five lawmakers had symptoms and had to be quarantined. Leaders discussed whether lawmakers should stop meeting, but eventually decided to “disinfect the Capitol daily and to keep meeting,” Vassar said.

“It is an extremely rare occurrence for the Legislature to stop meeting during the regular session,” Vassar said.

Lawmakers agreed Monday to stay away until April 13. But legislative leaders in either chamber can decide to reconvene. And they can extend the recess if necessary.

“We will be prepared on a moment’s notice to return to address any urgent action that we must take,” Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins said.

The legislation approved Monday gives Gov. Gavin Newsom $500 million to spend “for any item for any purpose” related to his March 4 declaration of emergency. In the future, Newsom could increase that spending by increments of $50 million — but only if he tells lawmakers about it three days in advance. The spending is capped at $1 billion.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.