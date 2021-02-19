Return of youth/recreational outdoor sports OK’d in counties with case rates at or below 14 per 100k

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California health officials said Friday that starting Feb. 26, youth and recreational outdoor sports can resume once a county’s case rate is at or below 14 cases per 100,000.

The updated guidance from the California Department of Public Health applies to all organized youth and adult sports, including school and community-sponsored programs, and privately organized clubs and leagues.

Officials said the guidance is aimed at giving communities guidelines on how to safely remain physically active while reducing the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.

Under the new guidance outdoor high-contact and moderate-contact sports competitions may resume in the Red (Substantial) tier and the Purple (Widespread) tier, with modifications, including testing requirements for certain outdoor high contact sports.

Outdoor high-contact sports can be played in counties in the purple or red tier with a case rate at or below 14 per 100,000.

In counties with case rates between 7 and 14 per 100,000, weekly testing, either antigen or PCR, is required for all participants age 13 and over, as well as coaches, for football, rugby and water polo. This is because these high-contact sports are likely to be played unmasked, with close, face-to-face contact exceeding 15 minutes.

Outdoor moderate-contact sports, such as baseball, cheerleading and softball, can be played in these counties without testing.

Counties that already meet the threshold: also, Sonoma and San Luis Obispo pic.twitter.com/HAIvQDEES7 — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) February 19, 2021

Here are the counties with case rate between 14 -20 per 100k pic.twitter.com/tmEo9CiXMM — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) February 19, 2021

