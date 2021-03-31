State criticizes California Lottery giveaway on ‘Ellen’ show

FILE – In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Ellen DeGeneres appears during a commercial break at a taping of “The Ellen Show” in Burbank, Calif. A state legislator wants an audit of the California Lottery to look into a whistleblower complaint about more than $212,000 worth of scratchers tickets that were given to the DeGeneres’ TV show for audience gifts. The Los Angeles Times reports, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, the lottery viewed the contribution as a publicity boon but the complaint filed by some lottery employees contends the giveaway was a “misuse of funds.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s state controller says the California Lottery did not properly handle a promotion in which 30,000 Scratchers tickets were given to the audience of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The report this week followed a whistleblower complaint that the promotion was a misuse of funds and that some of the 425 packets of tickets were not properly accounted for.

Controller Betty T. Yee found the Lottery did not maintain adequate controls over the promotion’s approval process, agreement negotiations, security of tickets and additional costs.

The Los Angeles Times reports that lottery officials dispute some findings and say the promotion was allowed by law, fully reviewed and that proper procedures were followed.