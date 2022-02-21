State budget surplus could exceed projection by billions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Gov. Gavin Newsom said in his January budget presentation his administration was forecasting a $45 billion budget surplus, but a recent update from the Legislative Analyst Office shows it could be billions more than that.

With the tax season underway and California collecting revenue, the state’s budget surplus seems to be swelling.

In its February update, the state Legislative Analyst Office said there’s a good chance money collected from state personal income, sales and corporation taxes will exceed the governor’s projected revenues by anywhere between $6 billion to $23 billion.

In the update, analysts wrote, “Although we are halfway through the fiscal year, much uncertainty remains, as the most important collection month (April) is still ahead of us.”

They also noted it’s still very likely state lawmakers will have to reckon with the state’s appropriations limit, which restricts the amount of tax revenue the state can spend.

“It’s hard to tell what the future holds with respect to the pandemic, with respect to the economy, and it’s early in the budget process,” said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood.

Legislative leaders in the assembly and senate weighed in on this last week.

If the state hits the limit, one option for the over-collection of taxes could be a rebate back to the taxpayer or what was known last year as the Golden State Stimulus, but legislative leaders say it’s too soon to say if that’s a possibility.

“We are going to look at this in the lens through equity for the hardest working Californians who have not rebounded, who are continuing to suffer,” said Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego. “Stimulus is part of that, but it will be through that lens and trying to make sure we’re able to cover those bases and make a difference in real people’s lives.”

Lawmakers noted stimulus can be a driver of inflation, which the state and nation are grappling with now, but they say they’re more concerned about Californians being able to pay for necessities like rent, food and transportation.

“I’m certainly concerned about inflation, but at the same time, I know there are bread and butter issues Californians are suffering from on a daily basis,” Rendon said.

The governor has said there will likely be some form of contribution back to the taxpayer, but in what form and how much is something he’ll work out with the legislature. Lawmakers still have about four months to figure it out.