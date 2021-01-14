State appointment for the CEO of United Way of Fresno and Madera Counties

Lindsay Callahan, President & CEO of United Way of Fresno and Madera Counties

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Lindsay Callahan, the current President and CEO of United Way of Fresno and Madera Counties, received a state appointment, according to an announcement Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The 43-year-old from Fresno was appointed to the California Volunteers Commission.

Callahan was appointed President and CEO of the local non-profit in 2016, previously serving as a consultant at the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools. She also earned a Master of Public Policy degree from California State University, Sacramento.

According to the governor’s office, the appointment to the California Volunteers Commission does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation.