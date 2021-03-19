State appointment for the CEO of the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The CEO of the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Foundation has been appointed to state office by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

According to the announcement Friday, Tara Lynn Gray has been appointed Director of the Office of the Small Business Advocate.

Gray has been the CEO of the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Foundation since 2017, as well as the CEO of YADARI Enterprises since 2004. She has also worked for the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Lotus Development Corporation, and is a member of the Black Women Organized for Political Action.

Gray earned a Master of Theology degree in Christian studies from Grand Canyon University.