Start 2020 with a hike, suggests California State Parks

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – One way to start-off the new year on the right foot and burn some calories: take a hike.

The push towards the outdoors is part of the First Day Hikes Program. It is the 10th year California has participated in nationwide initiative.

Volunteers and staff with California State Parks will be hosting around 50 hikes at state parks throughout California on New Year’s Day.

“Public outdoor places support healthy, affordable, physical and social activities,” said California State Parks Director Lisa Mangat.

“California’s state parks are a gateway to these benefits. Come join staff, docents and volunteers as well as fellow outdoor enthusiasts to welcome the new year.”

Click here for a complete list of the parks participating in the event.

