(KRON) — Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced his resignation Wednesday over allegations of misconduct related to his scientific research and papers that he authored or co-authored. In a letter addressed to the Stanford community, Tessier-Lavigne maintained that while he has consistently denied the allegations, he would be stepping down as president.

The resignation follows the release of a report released by a special committee after the university’s board of trustees initiated a review last December.

“As I have emphatically stated, I have never submitted a scientific paper without firmly believing that the data were correct and accurately presented,” Tessier-Lavigne wrote. “Today’s report supports that statement.”

Tessier-Lavigne, a Canadian-American neuroscientist went on to say that while the “report clearly refutes the allegations of fraud and misconduct that were made against me,” he would be stepping down “for the good of the University.”

The resignation will be effective on August 31, the president said.

Tessier-Lavigne did concede that the panel’s report “identified some area where I should have done better,” and that he accepted the report’s conclusions.

“Specifically, the report discusses steps I took to address issues that arose with some publications,” he said. “I agree that in some instances I should have been more diligent when seeking corrections, and I regret that I was not.”

The panel also identified instances of data manipulation of research data by others in his lab, Tessier-Lavigne also said. Although he maintained he was “unaware” of these issues.

Tessier-Lavigne was born in Ontario, Canada and among other academic honors, holds a Ph.D. in physiology from the University College London and an undergraduate degree in philosophy and physiology from Oxford University.

He became Stanford’s 11th president in September 2016.