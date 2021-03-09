SPECIAL COVERAGE: Newsom delivers state of the state address

LOS ANGELES, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom delivers a State of the State address Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

The speech will be given at Dodger Stadium, which serves as a mass vaccination site operated by the city of Los Angeles.

Contrasting from previous years, Newsom said his speech would be light on policy announcements and heavy on efforts being made in the state to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stadium’s 56,000 seats are roughly equivalent to the number of Californians who have died during the pandemic, 54,395 as of Tuesday.

California governors usually deliver their annual State of the State addresses in the morning during a joint session of the state Legislature in Sacramento, and usually centered around policy.

This year, Newsom said his speech will highlight the “quiet heroes” of the pandemic while striking a sober tone to be “mindful of the lives that have been lost in this pandemic.”

