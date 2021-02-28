Southern California man cited after using mannequin for freeway carpool lane

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California driver who says he had used a mannequin as his passenger for at least a year and a half in order to access carpool lanes has been cited and faces a fine of at least $400.

The mannequin was adorned with gray hair, wrinkles, glasses, a Cleveland Indians baseball hat and a face mask.

It sat in the passenger seat of the driver’s Toyota Tacoma when he was pulled over on Feb. 19. The driver was cited for the carpool infraction.

The Los Angeles Daily News reported that there’s no additional punishment for trying to dupe officers with a mannequin.

