Southern California-Las Vegas rail to be built along I-15

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A plan to build a high-speed train between Southern California and Las Vegas got a boost after the rail company in charge of the project received permission to build along Interstate 15.

XpressWest entered into a lease agreement with the California Department of Transportation to construct the rail line on I-15′s median.

Approximately 135 miles of the 170-mile rail system will be in California.

The project will be privately financed.

It expects to first complete a link between Las Vegas and Victorville, California, with plans to eventually extend the line another 80 miles to Los Angeles.

