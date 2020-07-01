Southern California-Las Vegas rail to be built along I-15

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A plan to build a high-speed train between Southern California and Las Vegas got a boost after the rail company in charge of the project received permission to build along Interstate 15.

XpressWest entered into a lease agreement with the California Department of Transportation to construct the rail line on I-15′s median.

Approximately 135 miles of the 170-mile rail system will be in California.

The project will be privately financed.

It expects to first complete a link between Las Vegas and Victorville, California, with plans to eventually extend the line another 80 miles to Los Angeles.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.